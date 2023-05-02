JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A section of Route 219 off of I-80 is closed after a multi-vehicle crash.

According to 511pa.com, the crash happened on US 219 South between the I-80 West exit and Westville Road.

Details are limited at this time, but Jefferson County 911 stated that Pennsylvania State Police out of DuBois are on the scene and handling the crash.

It’s unknown at this time if there are any injuries.

