CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A section of roadway in Clearfield County has partially reopened after it was closed for a crash Friday afternoon.

Emergency responders were sent to Route 255 at 12:10 p.m. after 2 vehicles crashed, according to Clearfield County Dispatch. The crash was reported between Kilmer Road and Edinger Road.

Sandy Township Police are still on scene investigating the cause. All lanes were initially closed to traffic but a lane restriction is now in place.

Further details continue to remain limited at this time. The following agencies responded to the crash:

DuSan EMS

Adrian Sandy Fire Company

North Point Fire Company

Penfield Volunteer Fire Department

Oklahoma Civilian Defense Fire Company

DuBois EMS