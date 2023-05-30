CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A multi-vehicle crash brought traffic to a halt on a section of Route 322 near State College Tuesday afternoon.

A section of Route 322 on the Mt. Nittany Expressway in Harris Township is closed after a tractor-trailer and a Jeep crashed. According to 511PA, the roadway is closed in both directions and all lanes are closed.

A detour has been established at Route 45 East and the Old Fort exit.

Details remain limited at this time. Stick with WTAJ News on air and online as this story will be updated when more information becomes available.