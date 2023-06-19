UPDATE: 511PA is reporting that US 22 has reopened after an early morning multi-vehicle crash.

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A section of US 22 is completely shut down in both directions after a reported multi-vehicle crash.

The section of US 22 is between Bridge Street and Old Route 22 Road in the Alexandria area not far from Lincoln Caverns.

While details are limited the crash does have all lanes closed. Drivers are advised to find an alternate route through the area.

It’s also been reported that a crash on I-99 outside of Bellwood is causing a traffic disruption as well.

