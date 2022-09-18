Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect that the Hyundai was trying to turn onto Stadium drive, not the motorcycle as previously reported.

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man died after a car crashed into a motorcycle on E. Pleasant Valley Blvd. Sunday night, police report.

According to state police, 38-year-old Christopher Cowfer was driving his Honda Shadow on E. Pleasant Valley Blvd. in Antis Township just before 8 p.m. Sept. 18.

Police said a Hyundai, which was coming in the opposite direction, went to turn on Stadium drive and hit Cowfer on his Honda.

Although reportedly wearing his helmet, Cowfer was pronounced dead at the scene Sunday evening.

E. Pleasant Valley Blvd. in the area of Comfort Suites was closed for multiple hours Sunday night as crews and police worked at the scene.

511PA Screenshot from Sunday Evening.