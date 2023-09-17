ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A New York man was killed Saturday in a two-vehicle accident in Ridgway.

Pennsylvania State Police said David Curran, 79, of West Falls, NY, was killed Saturday after an accident on Boot Jack Road.

Around 5:16 p.m. Saturday troopers said a Ford Fusion was stopped in the northbound lane waiting to make a left turn. Curran, who was riding a Harley-Davidson failed to stop behind the Ford, rear-ending it.

Curran was ejected from the motorcycle and was pronounced dead on the scene by the Elk County Coroner.

Neither the driver nor the passenger in the Ford was injured.

State Police was assisted by Ridgway Ambulance and the Ridgway Fire Department.