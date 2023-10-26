SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A crash between two vehicles on Thursday night left one lane blocked on I-76 for over an hour.

According to dispatch, the crash between a car and a commercial vehicle happened sometime before 7 p.m. The accident was between Somerset and Bedford around mile marker 110.

At this time details about the accident are limited. It is unclear whether anyone was hurt.

According to 511 pa, eastbound lanes were affected by the crash, and the right shoulder was blocked.

