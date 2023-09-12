UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — An accident in State College has left roads closed on Tuesday night.

According to a PSU alert, Park Avenue between Allen Road and Bigler Road will be closed for an undisclosed amount of time, due to the accident. Details about the accident are still limited at this time.

Penn State Police confirmed that the accident is on E Park Avenue and that State College Police are handling it. Anyone traveling in that direction is asked to avoid the area.

