CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A crash on U.S. 22 has left roads closed and traffic is being asked to avoid the area.

A crash westbound on U.S. 22 has closed the roads between Dishong Mt. Road exit and County Line Road. All lanes are closed, according to 511 Pa.

There is currently a 1-mile evacuation radius and multiple agencies have been called to attend to the scene, according to the Cambria County 911 supervisor. Nanty Glo Fire Department has confirmed that the spill is chlorine.

A member of the Vintondale Fire Department has confirmed that the chlorine has entered into a tributary near Blue Spruce Road.

The crash happened sometime during the afternoon of Monday, June 5. At this time we do not have any information as to whether anyone has been injured.

Details are still limited, but WTAJ has a crew headed to the scene and will continue to keep you updated.