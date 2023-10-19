BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A section of I-99 has reopened after a multi-vehicle crash caused it to shut down in Blair County Thursday afternoon.

According to PennDOT, the crash involved one of the department’s trucks in an active work zone. 511PA reported the crash occurred in the southbound lane at mile marker 52 just past the Bald Eagle exit.

All lanes were closed from Exit 52 to Exit 48 in Tyrone. A detour was in place directing traffic onto Business 220 to the Tyrone exit.

Further details regarding the crash are unknown at this time. Stick with WTAJ News on air and online as this story will be updated when more information becomes available.