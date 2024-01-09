WTAJ — With winter weather affecting most of our area, some roadways have temporarily closed due to crashes or weather conditions.

Route 22 in Cambria County is almost entirely closed in Cambria County in both directions, according to the Cresson Township Police.

Additionally, Ben Franklin Highway (SR422) is closed between the Indiana County line and Route 219 west.

511PA also lists an accident on I-76 West at mile marker 95.9 between Somerset and Donegal. The accident has blocked the right lane and travelers should expect delays.

On the eastbound side of I-76 at mile marker 107.5 between Donegal and Somerset, there is an accident reported that has blocked all lanes. Travelers should expect delays.

In Bedford County, 511PA lists an accident near mile marker 145 that is affecting eastbound traffic. The right lane is currently blocked, so travelers should expect delays.

There is also one listed near mile marker 129.3 between Bedford and Somerset that is affecting westbound traffic. The right lane is currently blocked, so travelers should expect delays.

Stick with WTAJ Your Weather Authority for all severe weather alerts and updates.

This story will be updated.