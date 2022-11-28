(WTAJ) — The overspending may start on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but a Pittsburgh non-profit credit counseling firm says it continues into December, and too many consumers don’t keep track of their shopping.

Heather Murray from Advantage Credit Counseling Service said people should keep track each time they shop and each item they’re buying. And before they buy, they should assess if it’s really worth it — especially if they’re purchasing the item with a credit card.

“It’s really overextending yourself by using credit and not being able to pay off your credit card bill each month,” Murray said.

She suggests consumers make a list of people they’d like to buy gifts for and then decide how much money they can afford to spend for each person on that list and how they’ll divide up the money.

And if there are people left off the list, she said they can still receive “gifts” without spending money at all.

“Helping someone out, doing a good deed for someone, spending time with someone,” Murray added. “If money is tight, those are all good alternatives.”

She said with the rise in inflation this year, a good idea could be to spend less now and save for the future.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

“Track your spending this year throughout the month of December,” Murray said. “And then come up with a plan to save that money for next year. So when the Holidays roll around again, you’re better prepared, and you have an idea of how much all of the shopping, planning, different events you go to, how much all of that actually costs to you.”