CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The borough of Cressen will be hosting a free license plate replacement event to help replace damaged or illegible plates.

The event will take place on Tuesday, July 11 at the Cresson Volunteer Fire Company at 223 Ashcroft Avenue. It’s being organized by State Representative Jim Rigby (R-Cambria/Somerset) and the Cresson Police Department.

“If you have license plates which are faded, peeling, blistered, or have lost their reflectivity, this event is a great free service to begin the replacement process,” Rigby said. “Residents who are not sure whether their plate needs replacing are encouraged to attend the event.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Anyone with an illegible plate will be able to expedite the replacement process at no cost. A driver’s license and proof of vehicle registration will need to be provided at the event.

Registration will not be required in order to attend.