DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews in Clearfield County were called to an apartment building fire in DuBois Thursday morning.

The fire happened March 9, along South Highland Street in the early morning hours. Crews arrived at a fully active fire.

While details are limited, we’re told by the DuBois fire chief that all residents made it safely out of the building.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates and download the WTAJ app to receive breaking news notifications.

One firefighter reportedly suffered a knee injury and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

South Highland Street is currently closed as crews continue to work at the scene.

