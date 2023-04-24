HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Firefighters were called to a garage fire Sunday night that led to fire reaching the attic of the family’s home.

The call came in around 11:30 p.m. April 23, for a garage fire on Axelle Street and Scotch Valley Road in Frankstown Township. The fire was able to spread from the garage into the attic of the home.

Photo: Phoenix Volunteer Fire

Photo: Phoenix Volunteer Fire

Photo: Phoenix Volunteer Fire

Phoenix Volunteer Fire Departed said they were on the scene assisting Geeseytown Community Fire Company until around 3 a.m. working on the blaze.

Stay up to date with news that matters to you with the WTAJ app on iPhone and Android by clicking here.

While there’s no word on what may have started to fire, officials reported that everyone was able to safely get out of the house with all pets accounted for.