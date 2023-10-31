JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Multiple fire departments are at the scene of a church fire in Johnstown Tuesday morning.

According to dispatch, a fire broke out at a church on the 200 block of Peelor Street (Pleasant Hill Baptist Church) around 6:40 a.m. on Oct. 31.

Johnstown Fire Department said a second alarm was struck as they battled the blaze in the basement and first floor.

While further details are limited at this time, dispatch says no one was taken to the hospital with injuries.

Johnstown, Richland, West Hills FD, West End & Hilltop EMS all responded.

