ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews were called Saturday night to a house fire in Altoona.

Altoona Fire Fighters IAFF L-299 shared on Facebook saying they arrived at the 1500 block of 18th Avenue after reports of a fire in the rear of a home.

Photo: Altoona Fire Fighters IAFF L-299

Crews worked to handle the fire in the interior as well as fight back the blaze from the exterior of a house next door.

After calling in a second alarm, there was “a shift” and crews were able to overhaul both houses and get the scene cleaned up.

Altoona Fire Fighters IAFF L-299 thanked AMED and Altoona Police for their help Saturday night.

Other units on scene were: C300, DC305, AC301, AC303, FI392, E311, E312, E313, E314, T351, T352, R332