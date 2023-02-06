CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Firefighters are currently battling a Centre County house fire that broke out Monday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the 1000 block of South Mountain Road in Taylor Township for a second-alarm dwelling fire. According to a Facebook post by Columbia Volunteer Fire Company, it was initially reported that a gas stove exploded but the home is now well involved.

Multiple departments from Centre, Clearfield, Blair and Huntingdon counties responded to the fire.

WTAJ News has a crew on scene and will update the story with the latest information as it becomes available.