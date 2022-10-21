BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews were quick to respond to a farm fire where they had to deal with various explosions due to the flames.

The fire started Friday afternoon along Piney Creek Road inside of two storage buildings.

The Williamsburg Volunteer Fire Chief at the scene said that it was two storage buildings adjacent to the barn that caught fire. Firefighters were able to save the barn but the two buildings were destroyed.

He said that firefighters were hindered by items inside the storage buildings exploding.

No human or animal injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates and download the WTAJ app to receive breaking news notifications.

Stick with WTAJ on-air and online as we learn more about this fire.