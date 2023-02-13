CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Multiple fire departments in Cambria County battled a blaze that broke out Monday afternoon, according to dispatch.

Firefighters were called to the 300 block of Amadei Road in Barr Township at about 3:22 p.m. for a fire the Sunset Metal Roofing & Siding business, according to Greg Shank, Station Chief at the Nicktown Volunteer Fire Company.

Shank also confirmed that the fire was under control at around 7:30 p.m.

Along with the Nicktown company, Hope, Spangler, Colver, Nanty Glo, Dauntless, and Pine Township responded to the scene along with Veterans, Blacklick Valley and Ebensburg EMS.

No one was injured by the fire.