ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) –Firefighters were called to the scene of a structure fire Friday night and made quick work of the scene.

Crews were called around 9:45 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, to the 6100 block of Oak Avenue in Altoona — Allegheny Township. It was reported that a garage attached to a house was on fire.

Firefighters were quick to deal with the blaze.

Assistant Chief of the Allegheny Fire Company, Chuck Wolfe, said the fire started in the corner of the garage and that the Fire Marshall will be there Saturday morning.

No injuries were reported, however, two cars in the garage were damaged.