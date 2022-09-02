JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) – Crews who are working on putting out a fire in Johnstown are now planning on tearing down the building.

The fire was reported at 1:10 p.m. on the 100 block of Kingston Alley. Flames were coming out from the roof when police arrived.

According to Johnstown Fire Chief Bob Statler, there were no injuries and the building was being used to store construction equipment. A house next door did take damage from smoke and water along the siding.

Crews worked to extinguish a fire that broke out in Johnstown on Sept. 2.

While the investigation continues on what caused the fire, the building is going to be demolished, Statler said.

Statler said they can’t rule out that it was an electrical fire at this time.

Multiple crews from Johnstown, Richland Township, West Hills and Windber all responded.