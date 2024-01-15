A City of Altoona plow truck was needed due to the blistering cold freezing the water from the hoses

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews were called to an apartment building fire Sunday night and needed to call in a plow truck to help deal with the water turning to ice on surrounding roadways.

Altoona firefighters were called to 5th Avenue and 23rd Street around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 14, for a reported fire. Upon arrival, heavy fire was seen coming from a second-floor apartment, according to Altoona Fire Chief Adam Free.

While battling the fire, crews had to request a plow truck from the City of Altoona to help deal with water from the hoses freezing on the roadways due to the blistering cold.

Free said that no one was injured, however, five people were displaced from their homes due to the fire.