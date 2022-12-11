BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Firefighters are on the scene of a fire at Fort Piper Prints in Everett.

Details are limited but officials said the fire broke out at Fort Piper Prints, located along the 1700 block of Raystown Road, Sunday afternoon. The Everett Fire Chief said there were no injuries caused by the fire but the cause of the fire is currently unknown.

There are multiple crews responding to the fire.

WTAJ has a crew on scene.

This story will be updated as more details become available.