JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — Firefighters made quick work of an Easter morning second-alarm fire in Johnstown.

Crews were called to the house fire along the 700 block of Coleman Avenue just before 10:30 a.m. Sunday and the fire was extinguished by 11:30 a.m.

Bob Stratler, Fire Chief for the City of Johnstown, said that there were no injuries and the elderly woman who lives in the home was at church when the fire started. Crews were able to maintain the fire to just the first floor.

The cause is still under investigation, however, it’s believed to be an electrical fire.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Johnstown Fire Department was assisted by West Hills and Richland Fire Departments along with 7th Ward & West End EMS.