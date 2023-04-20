CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Several crews from Centre, Blair and Clearfield County are battling a wildfire on Sandy Ridge.

According to Hope Fire Company, the fire is off of Sandy Ridge Trail in Rush Township. Crews were called starting at 4 p.m., according to Centre County Emergency Communications.

No injuries have been reported at this time. Details are still limited, but WTAJ’s crew at the scene has confirmed that they have brought in a bulldozer to help.

Currently with dry weather several counties in our DMA have increased risks of fire danger, according to the DCNR. Among those listed as high are Clearfield and Centre County.

Smoke is visible from I-99



This is a developing story, please check back for updates and download the WTAJ app to receive breaking news notifications.

Stick with WTAJ on-air and online as this story develops.