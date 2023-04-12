ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Crews from surrounding counties are currently battling a wildfire in Elk County that has burned over 1,000 acres so far.

Between 50-75 firefighters are working to extinguish the wildfire that is burning both state forest and private land off of River Road in Milstone Township, Sigel Fire Chief David Smith said.

It is estimated that there are about 15 different fire departments from Jefferson, Elk, Clarion and Forest counties battling the blaze, Smith said. Multiple planes from the department of forestry also performed air drops.

It was first reported that over 100 acres were burning but Jefferson County Dispatch said that now between 1,000-2,000 acres are.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

No injuries have been reported by any of the fire departments battling the blaze.