SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Red Cross was called to Conemaugh Township after a family’s home was destroyed Thursday night.

On Feb. 2 around 7:47 p.m., first responders from both Cambria and Somerset counties were called to the 100 block of Coal Avenue in Jerome for a report of a fully-involved house fire, according to Somerset County 911. When they arrived, they were faced with hydrant problems.

The Jerome Volunteer Fire Department said a hydrant broke off the ground during the initial attack, which will/may result in the town’s water being shut off for repairs.

No injuries were reported, though Red Cross was contacted.

Jerome Volunteer Fire Department, Richland Township Volunteer Fire Department, Windber Fire 611, Boswell Fire Department, Conemaugh Township EMS, Conemaugh Township Volunteer Fire Department Station 610, Cambria County Stations three and nine, Conemaugh Township police, Penelec and the Water Authority all responded.