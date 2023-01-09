CLEARFIELD, Pa (WTAJ) — Firefighters were called to the scene of a house fire Monday morning and quickly put out the flame.

Lindsey Delattre, captain of the Madera Fire Company, said crews responded to a house fire along on the 1000 block of Caldwell Road around 11:38 a.m. Flames were coming from the corner of the house on the second floor when crews arrived on scene.

Firefighters from Curwensville arrived and immediately started to extinguish the fire and limit the damage. No injuries were reported, and Delattre said the house was not a complete loss.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown but is under investigation.

Madera Fire Company was assisted by Ramey Fire Company, Houtzdale Fire Company, Irvona Fire Company, Glendale Volunteer Fire Department, Curwensville Fire Department, Grampian Penn Bloom Volunteer Fire Company, Lawrence Township Volunteer Fire Company and BJW Volunteer Fire Company.