CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Firefighters were able to make quick work of a wildfire in Port Matilda Wednesday morning.

Multiple crews were dispatched to the 200 block of Pavlic Lane in Taylor Township after 10 a.m. for the fire, according to a Facebook post by Mountain Top Fire Company. A shed was also reportedly involved.

Port Matilda Fire Chief John Witherite III said that they arrived to a third of an acre burning and were able to contain it very quickly. A small fire in a burn pit spread to the shed, which was burnt down upon arrival, Witherite said. There were no injuries reported after crews extinguished the wildfire.

Crews make quick work of Taylor Township wildfire

Crews make quick work of Taylor Township wildfire

A red flag warning was issued for most of Pennsylvania Wednesday, meaning that there is a high risk of fires. The National Weather Service issues these warnings whenever there is very low humidity, warmer temperatures and higher winds.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Numerous local fire departments have posted on social media urging people to not burn.