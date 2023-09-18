BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Woodbury Township in Blair County.

The home is located on Ayers Lane, which is just outside of Martinsburg. Crews were called to the house just after 4 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 18.

There is no word on the extent of the damage or if there are any injuries.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates and download the WTAJ app to receive breaking news notifications.

WTAJ has a crew on scene and we will continue to keep you updated online and on-air.