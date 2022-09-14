BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person was rescued from a Hollidaysburg apartment building after a fire broke out Wednesday afternoon.

The fire broke out at an apartment building on the 200 block of Walnut Street. Officials at the scene say one person was trapped but they were able to rescue them. Their condition is not known at this time but Phoenix Volunteer Fire Department Chief, Brandon Dibona, said they were transferred to an area hospital.

Crews arrived at the scene around 1:30 p.m. The fire started in a back bedroom and was primarily contained in that part of the apartment. There is, however, extensive smoke damage, according to Dibona. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

