TYRONE, Pa (WTAJ) — Fire crews are on the scene of a morning fire in Tyrone.

Crews are on the scene Thursday of a house fire, located at 180 Bald Eagle Sportsman Road in Synder Township. The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

It’s unknown if anyone was home at the time of the fire. A man who called 911 told a WTAJ crew at the scene that he saw smoke and that’s when he reported the house fire, but no one was around.

While details are still limited, WTAJ has a crew at the scene and will update the story as soon as new information is available.

