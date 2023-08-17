HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Numerous fire crews are at the scene of a house fire in Huntingdon County.

The fire broke out at 2299 Entriken Road in Lincoln Township Thursday morning, Aug. 17.

According to Marklesburg Fire Chief Marlin Hunsicker, crews were dispatched at 9:47 a.m. They tried multiple times to fight the fire from the inside but were forced to do it from the outside.

Hunsicker also said that no one was home at the time and no injuries have been reported.

The tankers are shuttling water from Raystown Lake’s James Creek Boat Launch, leaving the boat launch closed to visitors for the time being.

Crews continue to work, including Marklesburg, Williamsburg, Three Springs, Alexandra, Trough Creek Valley, Mt Union, Alensville, Southern Cove, Martinsburg, Petersburg, Robertsdale/Broadtop/Wood (R.W. & BT.), Saxton, Huntington Regional, Smithfield Fire departments and Hollidaysburg EMS are all at the scene.

Flames are still being seen and firefighters will be working for at least a couple more hours, Hunsicker said. The house is already deemed to be a total loss.