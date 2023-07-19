ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews responded after a truck hauling coal crashed along Interstate 99 in Altoona Wednesday morning.

The tri-axel dump truck crashed just before Exit 32 to Frankstown Road. According to a trooper at the scene, the driver of the truck swerved to miss the traffic and rolled over at the exit sign.

With the help of an excavator, crews were able to flip the truck back to its wheels and start cleaning up the spilled coal.

The driver of the dump truck was taken to UPMC Altoona with minor injuries, troopers report.