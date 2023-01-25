JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – According to Jefferson County non-emergency services, crews are responding to a fire in Big Run.

The 2 structure fire is located on Route 119 and it began sometime on Wednesday, Jan. 25. As of 8:30 p.m., 511Pa has listed that all lanes are closed between Mill Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.

No details about when or how the fire started are known at this time.