CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews are at the scene of a Tuesday morning barn fire in Penn Township.

Crews were called just before 9 a.m. to a barn fire on Long Lane in Penn Township (Coburn) Tuesday, Sept. 5.

The Milheim Fire Chief said that a skid loader exhaust caught a bale of hay on fire in the main barn. An adjoining barn had cattle inside, but the family and members of the community were able to remove all the animals.

No injuries were reported and the damage was contained to the main barn that housed the hay.