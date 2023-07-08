CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews are currently at the scene of a vehicle crash with an Amish buggy in Centre County.

The crash happened Saturday afternoon on Route 64 in the area of Hecla Park and Bellefonte Sports Academy @ The Rink. Centre County Emergency Services confirmed that a vehicle had hit a buggy, but more details weren’t available at this time.

A lane restriction is in place between Hecla Road and Deitrich Road.

Details are limited and there’s no word on any injuries as of this writing.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates and download the WTAJ app to receive breaking news notifications.

Stick with WTAJ on-air and online as we learn more and continue to keep you up to date.