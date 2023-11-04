BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) – Crews responded to the scene of a fire in downtown Bellefonte Saturday afternoon.

Crews respond to a fire in downtown Bellefonte. Photo courtesy of Andy Mehalshick, WBRE/WYOU-TV

According to Centre County Emergency Dispatch, units responded to 129 W. High Street in Bellefonte Saturday afternoon where smoke could be seen pouring out from the second floor windows of a mix-use building. The first floor of this building is home to the business Jake’s Cards and Games, which was open at the time.

According to the Logan Fire Company No. 1 in Bellefonte, one fire turck was sent to the scene shortly before 2 p.m.

The fire was extinguished and no injuries have been reported.

The area is now reopen to the public.