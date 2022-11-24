CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews were called to the scene of a house fire in Reade Township on Thanksgiving.

According to emergency dispatch, the fire happened just after 4 p.m. on the 100 block of Lidwell Road. It’s reported that 6 different departments responded, including EMS.

Details are limited at this time but no injuries have currently been reported.

