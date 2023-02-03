BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — First responders were called to the scene of a fire at a Goodwill store in Bedford.

The fire was called in Friday morning, Feb. 3, at the Goodwill store located at 9481 Lincoln Highway in Bedford (Snake Spring Township).

The fire was reportedly caused by an air conditioner unit and was contained to just the roof of the building.

Bedford Deputy Fire Chief Keenan Fink said crews were able to put out the fire within minutes.

“We always tell everybody to ensure they have their equipment serviced, keep an eye on it,” Fink said. “If you’re using space heaters, we always discourage that, but sometimes that’s your only option to keep an eye on that. Keep things away from it.”

No injuries were reported. Goodwill said they had minor water damage but returned to the store to finish out the normal business day.