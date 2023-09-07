BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews are saying that a fire that started Thursday night on 8th Street in Altoona is now under control.

The fire started on the evening of Sept. 7 on North 8th Street. The left side of the house was fully involved when crews arrived, according to the Logan Township Fire Chief. The right side of the home has smoke and water damage.

Nobody was home at the time the fire started and seven fire departments responded to help get the fire under control.

According to the chief, the fire is under investigation, but after an interview with neighbors, they believe that the fire started due to the weather.