Editor’s Note: The story has been updated to show the call came in around 9:19 p.m., not 5:19 p.m. as previously reported by Friendship Fire.

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews worked on a garage fire Wednesday into the early morning hours of Thursday, according to Friendship Fire Company of Roaring Spring.

The call came to Blair County 911 around 9:19 p.m. Aug. 23 for a garage fire on Sproul Mountain Road in Bloomfield Township. Chief 60 was on scene within a few minutes to find a well-involved 30×30 garage fire.

Photo: Friendship Fire Company No 1 Inc. of Roaring Spring

Photo: Friendship Fire Company No 1 Inc. of Roaring Spring

Photo: Friendship Fire Company No 1 Inc. of Roaring Spring

While multiple tankers ran water from a fill site, crews said they had a great knockdown of the fire but stayed at the scene until roughly 2:30 a.m. sifting through debris to get any hot spots to prevent the fire from starting again.

The Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal was called in and requested an excavator to help remove heavy debris, but the homeowner declined, Friendship Fire reported. Crews then soaked the entire area as best as possible to prevent a rekindle.

In their Facebook post, Friendship Fire thanked Stations 60,40,20,80,70,90, Bedford 41, Amed, PSP State Fire Marshal, and Blair and Bedford County Dispatch.