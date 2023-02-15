HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Multiple brush fires have been reported in Huntingdon County. Crews are working to keep one brush fire from spreading near a lumber yard in Shirleysburg.

The brush fire, near Brumbaugh Lumber, started Wednesday afternoon according to crews on scene. The fire started as a waste fire, but the weather conditions caused it to get out of control.

While firefighters are working to keep the flames from spreading, they are fighting very windy conditions. The Mount Union Fire Chief said fire is currently contained to the lumber yards property.

Several other fires in the county caused water problems, according to the chief. Resources were spread thin, but they are still working to put the fire out.

WTAJ has a crew on scene and will update this story as more information is available.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates and download the WTAJ app to receive breaking news notifications.

Another brush fire was reported on Seldom Seen Drive in Frankstown Township, Blair County. That fire started as a controlled burn behind a house but got out of control. No structures were burnt, but it did start to spread up the mountain. It has since been contained. Crews will remain on site to to do controlled burns and cut down trees.