BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Crews are on the scene of a commercial building fire at the Hardee’s restaurant in Breezewood.

Details are limited but the Breezewood Volunteer Fire Company is on the scene. The restaurant is located along Lincoln Highway, near the Days Inn Hotel and the turnpike interchange.

According to 511 Pa as of 3:4 p.m., there is a lane restriction in place while crews work on the fire.