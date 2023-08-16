CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penns Valley Conservation Association (PVCA) will be kicking off their Crickfest 20th Watershed Celebration with a 5K and 10K run.

The Tunnel Trot races will begin the event at 10 a.m. on Sept. 3 at Coburn Park in Coburn. The course will follow alongside Penns Creek and lead to the historic Coburn Tunnel. Runners will navigate on relatively flat dirt, gravel, and partially paved roads.

The trot’s registration fee will go toward supporting PVCA’s environmental education programming in the Penns Valley Area School District.

Crickfest will also feature live music, local food, a silent auction, educational booths, family activities, a pie contest, and more.

Anyone who participates in the Tunnel Trot 5K or 10K will receive a commemorative Tunnel Trot t-shirt. To learn more about the races or to sign up, visit the PVCA website.