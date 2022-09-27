STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A member of an organized crime group faces fraud conspiracy charges by stealing credit cards from people at golf courses, including Penn State’s course, according to police.

Tomas Gonzalez-Benitez, 45, of California, a member of a South American Theft Group, would go to golf courses and steal credit cards to use them at Walmart while dressed in “golf attire,” Penn State University police wrote in the criminal complaint.

Police said that on July 1, two people reported that while they were at the Penn State Golf Course, they had credit/debit cards and cash stolen from their vehicles. They also said that both their banks reported possible fraud at the North Atherton Walmart.

Police said that when they were looking at Walmart video surveillance they saw Gonzalez-Benitez dressed in golf clothes with an unknown woman, purchasing Apple Gift Cards and other smaller items before leaving in a silver SUV. Police were able to receive a report of the purchases which totaled $2,553.58.

According to the complaint, Penn State police spoke to other departments from Clinton, Union and Mifflin counties and even some in New York, and discovered that they were also investigating Gonzalez-Benitez for fraud. Police were then given pictures of Gonzalez-Benitez from other surveillance videos by the departments.

Police said that they were then able to identify Gonzalez-Benitez when they discovered he was detained in Illinois on Sept. 13. Also, in March 2020 he was arrested for fraud by New Jersey police. They were given his booking photos and compared them to the other pictures of him.

Gonzalez-Benitez faces 10 charges of criminal conspiracy access device fraud and theft from a motor vehicle. According to court documents, Gonzalez-Benitez also has charges dealing with fraud out of Union County and also Berks County.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Gonzalez-Benitez is currently awaiting a preliminary hearing.