ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crossroads Pregnancy Center is expanding its reach and celebrating the grand opening of its Altoona location.

This is their fifth branch in the area.

Patients will have access to pregnancy-related medical services. They will also be able to take classes where they can earn points toward baby supplies.

“We have four other office locations in Juniata, Huntingdon, and Mifflin counties. But we saw a need to help women and families in Altoona. Probably about a year ago we started looking into the process because we do something that isn’t really provided over here which are the medical services.” Cindy Mansberger, employee, Crossroads Pregnancy Center



If you missed it Saturday, Oct. 29, they will be holding another open house Sunday, Oct. 30 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 212 Frankstown Road, across the street from the Pleasant Valley Shopping Center/Save A Lot.