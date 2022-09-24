STATE COLLEGE, PA (WTAJ) – State College is about to get a whole lot sweeter after Crumbl Cookies, opens its doors.

The shop is located at 19 Colonnade Way and is set to open on Friday, September 30.

Store owners, Adam Coughran and Greg Norton say they can’t wait to serve delicious treats to

cookie-crazed fans in pink boxes. The store is open from 8 a.m. – 10 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. – 12 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

Aside from satisfying your sweet tooth, the store is also providing more than 70 career opportunities to State College locals.

The State College Crumbl is Centre County’s first location.

The grand opening week menu will contain 6 of the 200+ weekly rotating flavors including Crumbl’s

award-winning Milk Chocolate Chip.

Some of Crumbl’s specialty flavors include internet favorites such as Cornbread, Cookies & Cream, S’mores, Key Lime Pie, Peppermint Bark, Caramel Popcorn, Buttermilk Pancake, Galaxy Brownie, and many more.

Customers can order in person during the first 5 business days of the grand opening. Starting Wednesday,

October 5, delivery, curbside pickup, catering, and nationwide shipping will be available via the Crumbl App

and online at Crumbl.com.