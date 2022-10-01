STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Viral dessert shop, Crumbl Cookies, made its debut in State College on September 30.

Crumbl has grown in popularity through social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok.

The store is located at 19 Colonnade Way in State College.

“They’re meant to share with family and friends,” Co-Owner Adam Coughran said.

Crumbl will employ over 75 local workers.

It is known for its rotating assortment of cookies, with six different flavors being announced every Sunday on the shop’s website.

“They’re gourmet-sized cookies they’re not just like a frozen cookie. We make them all from scratch here,” Coughran said. “All the toppings are specialty and they do a good job of rotating it and making it a fun assortment of cookies every single week.”

Crumbl is currently open for in-person ordering only but will begin offering delivery, curbside pickup and catering on October 5.

The store is open from 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 a.m. Friday and Saturday.